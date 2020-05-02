Showers and thunderstorms move in overnight Saturday

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Breezy, showers and thunderstorms overnight, Lows 55-57.
SUNDAY: AM showers and thunderstorms, localized flooding possible, showers likely in southern counties all day, Highs 67-70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, Highs around 60.
TUESDAY: More clouds, should remain dry, Highs 61-63.
WEDNESDAY: Chance showers, mostly cloudy, Highs 60-62.
THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy, slight chance for showers later, Highs 57-59.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers, Highs 58-60.
SATURDAY: Cooling down, partly sunny, few showers may linger, Highs 54-56.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler