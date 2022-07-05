TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the next couple of days thanks to higher humidity. We could see some morning showers and storms today before lunchtime. Then some scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for thunder showers contiue into into your Wednesday. Temperatures remaining in the upper 80’s.

THURSDAY: Scattered T-storms likely once again for your Thursday. Temperatures are back down too normal, sitting in the lower 80’s.

FRIDAY: Showers likely for the day on Friday, with temperatures remaining in the lower 80’s. Showers in the morning and early afternoon, but clearing out for the second half of the day.

SATURDAY: Clearing out for the weekend and staying seasonable. Highs in the lower 80’s under mostly sunny skies for your Saturday.

SUNDAY: Pattern of beautiful weather continues for the second half of your weekend. Sunny skies with highs in the lower 80’s for the day on Sunday.

MONDAY: More sunshine to begin next week. Mostly Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick