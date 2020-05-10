Showers and thunderstorms, windy on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, windy, Lows around 40.

MONDAY: AM rain/snow mix, light rain showers, cloudy and chilly, Highs 47-50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy, Highs around 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 60.

THURSDAY: Warming up with showers and a storm, Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, even warmer, Highs around 75.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, few storms possible, staying warm, Highs 75-77.

SUNDAY: Some sunshine, maybe a thunderstorm or two, Highs 75-77.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler