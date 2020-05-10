Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Showers and thunderstorms, windy on Sunday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, windy, Lows around 40.
MONDAY: AM rain/snow mix, light rain showers, cloudy and chilly, Highs 47-50.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy, Highs around 55.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs around 60.
THURSDAY: Warming up with showers and a storm, Highs around 70.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely, even warmer, Highs around 75.
SATURDAY: Cloudy, few storms possible, staying warm, Highs 75-77.
SUNDAY: Some sunshine, maybe a thunderstorm or two, Highs 75-77.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter