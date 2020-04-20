Showers arrive before Dawn Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain showers before Dawn, Lows 40-42.
TUESDAY: Rain showers ending then breaks in the clouds, Highs 50-52.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few late-day showers, Highs 51-55.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with soaking rains, Highs 58-60.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and warmer, Highs 60-64.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers returning, Highs 62-66.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Highs 50-54.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and continued cool, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker