Showers arrive before Dawn Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain showers before Dawn, Lows 40-42.

TUESDAY: Rain showers ending then breaks in the clouds, Highs 50-52.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a few late-day showers, Highs 51-55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with soaking rains, Highs 58-60.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and warmer, Highs 60-64.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers returning, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers, Highs 50-54.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and continued cool, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

