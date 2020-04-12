Showers, breezy on Sunday night with high winds and steady rain overnight

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Showers, then steady rain and high winds overnight, storms late overnight, Lows 53-55.
MONDAY: High winds, rain and a few AM storms, high temperature falling through afternoon, High 63-65.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, rain/snow mix after midnight, Highs 47-49.
WEDNESDAY: AM snow, then showers possible, PM mix, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: AM flurries, partly sunny, Highs 50-52.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, showers, Highs 51-53.
SATURDAY: Showers may linger, Highs 53-55.
SUNDAY: Warming up, should dry up too, Highs around 60.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler