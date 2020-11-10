Showers by Dawn Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with showers after Midnight, Lows 60-64.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 66-70.

THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs 54-58.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine, cool and dry, Highs 51-55.

SUNDAY: More clouds then evening showers, Highs 60-62.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy with showers ending, Highs 50-52.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers, Highs 41-45.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker



