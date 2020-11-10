Showers by Dawn Wednesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: We will start the day like the rest of the warm stretch, cloudless. Clouds look to increase as we transition into the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. The front will bring some much needed rain relief to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will heat up and see high temperatures around 75-77 degrees. A record of 75 degrees was set back in 1939. We could go on a three day stretch of breaking our record high temperature. We broke the record high on Nov 8, Nov 9 (yesterday), and a possible record high today. The winds will be noticeable today ahead of this cold front, blowing from the south around 7-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20mph. The aforementioned cold front will bring some much needed rain relief.