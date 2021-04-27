Showers develop Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with mild, Lows near 60.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then rain showers developing, Highs 75-79.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, near 70.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 60-64.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny then a few showers, Highs 74-78.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker