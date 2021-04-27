Showers develop Wednesday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The heat will get kicked on and we will go from Spring to near Summer like temps for today. Mostly sunny skies are expected but we could see a few more clouds in the afternoon. The sunshine being out means the UV index will be high, so do not forget to wear sunscreen or protective clothing if you are outside today. High temperatures will max out near 80 degrees, feeling more like summer! The see-saw effect of Spring will certainly be seen and felt for us this week as we go from Spring to Summer conditions. Winds will blow from a southwesterly direction around 10-15 mph and gusts of 25 are possible. The southwesterly winds will bring in that much warmer air for today and tomorrow. As we head into the overnight hours, lows will be in the lower 60s and clouds will start to increase.