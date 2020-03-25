Showers ending early this morning

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Cloudy with rain through morning, dry afternoon, Highs 52-55.
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and calmer, Lows 40-43.
THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix and warmer, nice day, Highs 62-65.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, still warm, Highs 62-65.
SATURDAY: Rounds of steady rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 66-69.
SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with few morning showers, Highs 59-62.
MONDAY: Clouds linger, drier but cooler day, Highs 51-54.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonable temperatures, Highs 52-54.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman