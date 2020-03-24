Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Showers ending early Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers developing, Lows 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 55-59.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 64-68.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 62-66.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 65-69.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then mostly cloudy, Highs 60-62.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 50-54.

TUESDAY: Variable clouds and cooler yet, Highs near 50.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter