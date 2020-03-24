Showers ending early Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers developing, Lows 41-45.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then partial clearing, Highs 55-59.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warmer, Highs 64-68.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 62-66.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 65-69.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then mostly cloudy, Highs 60-62.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 50-54.
TUESDAY: Variable clouds and cooler yet, Highs near 50.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker