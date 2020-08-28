Showers ending then less humid Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers, Lows 67-69.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers ending, Highs 80-84.
SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 75-79.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker