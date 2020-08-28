Showers ending then less humid Saturday

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Overcast skies are expected to hang over our head for a good portion of the day. As we approach lunchtime and past the lunchtime hours, more numerous showers and storms are expected. If you plan to head out today, have the umbrella with you. We are once again in a slight risk for severe weather. Highs around 79-81.

SATURDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Laura will make its way into the Mid-Atlantic and give us the chance of seeing widespread rain showers and a possible afternoon storm. Have the umbrellas if you are heading out. There is the possibility we see some periods of sun into the evening. Highs around 80-82.