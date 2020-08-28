Showers ending then less humid Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain showers, Lows 67-69.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with showers ending, Highs 80-84.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds then some showers, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: Variable cloudiness with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter