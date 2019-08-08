Breaking News
Showers ending Thursday night

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Lows 60-64.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 76-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-82.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 76-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

