Showers for two more days

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mainly cloudy and humid, scattered showers, some thunder, Highs 74-77. WEDNESDAY: Still unsettled, clouds with showers likely, Highs 77-80. THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, scattered thunderstorms, Highs 75-78. FRIDAY: Drier for a short time, sun and cloud mix, Highs 75-78. SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, few afternoon showers, Highs 77-80. SUNDAY: Clouds return with scattered showers/thunder, warm, Highs 80-83. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/storms returning, Highs 80-82.