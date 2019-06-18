Showers for two more days

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers and some thunder, Lows 48-50.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Becoming sunny and pleasant, Highs 70-74.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker