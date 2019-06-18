Showers for two more days

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers and some thunder, Lows 48-50.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then late-day thunder, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Becoming sunny and pleasant, Highs 70-74.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter