Showers for Wednesday afternoon

TONIGHT: Partial clearing and not as cold, Lows 36-40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Brief periods of sunshine and warmer, Highs 56-60.

FRIDAY: Brighter skies, cool and dry, Highs 54-58.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 50-54..

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 41-45.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

