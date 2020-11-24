Showers for Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Partial clearing and not as cold, Lows 36-40.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 51-55.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Brief periods of sunshine and warmer, Highs 56-60.
FRIDAY: Brighter skies, cool and dry, Highs 54-58.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 50-54..
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain changing to evening snow, Highs 41-45.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with snow showers, Highs 38-40.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker