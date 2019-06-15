Showers move in on Saturday night

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
7DAYAGAIN_1549913147942.png

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers especially after midnight, Lows 65-68.
SUNDAY: Showers, then thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, Highs 76-78.
MONDAY: Cloudy, with rain and thunderstorms occuring, Highs 77-80.
TUESDAY: Showers and mostly cloudy skies, a storm possible, Highs 74-77.
WEDNESDAY: Chance for a few showers, generally cloudy, Highs 75-78.
THURSDAY: Some showers likely, mainly cloudy, Highs 78-80.
FRIDAY: Clouds break up for partially sunny conditions, Highs 77-80.
SATURDAY: Increasing cloud coverage, chance for a storm, Highs near 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter