Showers move in on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers especially after midnight, Lows 65-68.

SUNDAY: Showers, then thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, Highs 76-78.

MONDAY: Cloudy, with rain and thunderstorms occuring, Highs 77-80.

TUESDAY: Showers and mostly cloudy skies, a storm possible, Highs 74-77.

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a few showers, generally cloudy, Highs 75-78.

THURSDAY: Some showers likely, mainly cloudy, Highs 78-80.

FRIDAY: Clouds break up for partially sunny conditions, Highs 77-80.

SATURDAY: Increasing cloud coverage, chance for a storm, Highs near 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler