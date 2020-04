7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Rain ending early then slight pm clearing, still mild, Highs 60-63.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and dry, decent night, Lows near 45.SATURDAY: Broken clouds then cloudy with rain showers, Highs 62-65.SUNDAY: Overcast, rain likely, turning cooler again, Highs 52-55.MONDAY: Partly sunny, one dry and nice day, Highs 55-58.TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, isolated shower,warmer, Highs 60-62.WEDNESDAY: Even warmer with showers/isolated thunderstorm, Highs 63-66.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 57-60.