Showers return before Dawn Tuesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cloudy, damp morning with gradual sky clearing, Highs 58-61.TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers returning, Lows near 45.TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs 60-62.WEDNESDAY: Even warmer with rain/isolated thunderstorms, Highs 67-70.THURSDAY: Overcast with continued rain showers, cooler, Highs 56-59.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers lightening up, Highs near 60.SATURDAY: A stray shower, but with sun and cloud mix, Highs 67-69.SUNDAY: Some sun with isolated thunderstorms, Highs near 70.