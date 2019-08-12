Showers return before Dawn Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with showers after Midnight, Lows 66-70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 80-82.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunder returning, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with warm breezes, Highs 82-86.
SUNDAY: More clouds with a few late-day showers, Highs 81-85.
MONDAY: Showers ending then partial sunshine, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker