Showers return before Dawn Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with showers after Midnight, Lows 66-70.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, Highs 80-82.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunder returning, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with warm breezes, Highs 82-86.

SUNDAY: More clouds with a few late-day showers, Highs 81-85.

MONDAY: Showers ending then partial sunshine, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

