Showers return before Dawn Tuesday

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Dry day with partial sunshine and much warmer/hot, Highs 86-89.TONIGHT: Showers move in after 3 am, warmer, Lows 68-70.TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, not as hot, Highs 81-83.WEDNESDAY: A few showers may remain otherwise mostly cloudy, Highs 80-82.THURSDAY: Drying out and staying mild with sun/cloud mix, Highs 80-82.FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny again and calm, Highs 81-83.SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up again, Highs 84-86.SUNDAY: A hotter day with sun and clouds mixing, Highs 85-87.