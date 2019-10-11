Showers return by Dawn

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Showers ending then afternoon sunshine, Highs 60-62.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 64-68.

TUESDAY: More clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

