Showers return by Dawn

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows near 50.
SATURDAY: Showers ending then afternoon sunshine, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, less breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 64-68.
TUESDAY: More clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 60.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker