Showers return by Dawn

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cool start, warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 71-74.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and still chilly, Lows 48-51.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered rain showers in morning, Highs 66-68.SUNDAY: Drying out and turning cooler with sun/cloud mix, Highs 64-66.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool, Highs 65-68.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a shower possible late afternoon, Highs 65-68.WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers likely, Highs 57-60.