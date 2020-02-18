Rain showers return for one day

TODAY: Light am showers, steady pm showers, breezy, Highs 48-52.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy, drying out and turning colder, Lows 26-28.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds with few peeks of sun, chilly, Highs 35-38.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun and cold, Highs 29-31.
FRIDAY: Much more sunshine, nice look but still chilly, Highs 35-37.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix, still dry and milder, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Several more clouds, dry and mild, Highs 46-49.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers returning, Highs 46-49.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

