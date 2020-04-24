Showers return late Saturday Afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cooler air, Lows 42-46.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine then showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 62-66.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and still cool, Highs 53-57.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 58-60.
FRIDAY: Brief morning showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker