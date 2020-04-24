Showers return late Saturday Afternoon

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Becoming overcast, afternoon rain showers, some soaking, Highs 58-61.TONIGHT: Rain likely, between 1/2 and 3/4 an inch possible, Lows 47-50.FRIDAY: Rain ending then mostly cloudy, still mild, Highs near 60.SATURDAY: Clouds stay with several rain showers returning, Highs 60-63.SUNDAY: Rain likely, turning cooler again, Highs 52-55.MONDAY: Some sunshine returns, mostly dry, cooler, Highs 54-57.TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, isolated shower, mild, Highs 60-62.WEDNESDAY: A bit warmer with showers/isolated thunderstorm, Highs 63-66.