Showers return late Saturday Afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with cooler air, Lows 42-46.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine then showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and still cool, Highs 53-57.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 58-60.

FRIDAY: Brief morning showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 56-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

