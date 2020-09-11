Showers return late Saturday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and less humid, Lows 60-64
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds then late-day showers, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, Highs 74-78.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 72-76.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds with late-day showers, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cooler and less humid, Highs 72-76.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker