Showers return late Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: High clouds, warm and humid, Lows 63-67
WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then some late-day downpours, Highs 82-86.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with showers and thunder, Highs 80-84.
FRIDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 70-72.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker