Showers return late Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Summer-like feel with sun/cloud mix and very warm, Highs 85-87.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and still very mild, Lows 65-67.TUESDAY: Partly sunny, mainly dry and warmer still, Highs 85-88.WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues, only stray pop-up shower, Highs 84-87.THURSDAY: Some sun, then afternoon showers/thunderstorm, Highs 81-84.FRIDAY: Not as warm, showers and thunderstorms likely, Highs near 80.SATURDAY: Drying out with more seasonable temperatures, Highs near 75.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, Highs 72-75.