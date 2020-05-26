Showers return late Wednesday

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: High clouds, warm and humid, Lows 63-67

WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then some late-day downpours, Highs 82-86.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with showers and thunder, Highs 80-84.

FRIDAY: More clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, breezy and cooler, Highs 65-69.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little warmer, Highs 70-72.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

