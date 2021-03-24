Showers return Thursday afternoon

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: Hopefully you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather we had yesterday because the wall to wall sunshine looks to go away for at least the next seven days. Clouds have started to swing into the Ohio Valley and we will not see too much in terms of sunshine this afternoon. One positive is that we will stick with the warmer than average temperatures, as our afternoon high will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will not be a factor, blowing from the southeast around 5-10 mph. Cloudy conditions will linger into the overnight hours with our low bottoming out in the low 50s. After midnight, there is a chance for some spotty showers.