Showers return Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with light breezes, Lows 52-56.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then afternoon showers, Highs 70-74.

FRIDAY: Showers ending then cloudy skies, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 60-62.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 50.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, Highs 62-66.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

