Showers return Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with light breezes, Lows 52-56.
THURSDAY: Morning sunshine then afternoon showers, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Showers ending then cloudy skies, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder, Highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 55-59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers, Highs 62-66.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker