Showers return Wednesday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, cool and dry, Lows 48-50
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy then rain showers, Highs 68-70.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs 64-68.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 46-50.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 43-47.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 50
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and not as cold, Highs 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker