Showers return Wednesday afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, cool and dry, Lows 48-50

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy then rain showers, Highs 68-70.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with some soaking rains, Highs 64-68.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cooler, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 43-47.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 50

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and not as cold, Highs 51-55.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter