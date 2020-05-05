Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Showers then some clearing Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with rain showers, Lows 38-40.

WEDNESDAY: Rain showers ending then some breaks in the clouds, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 58-60.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Flurry possible then variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 46-50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less breezy, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 52-56.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 53-57.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

