Showers then some clearing Wednesday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM showers south then lighter showers in PM, cooler, Highs 54-57.TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers, a flurry by dawn, Lows 37-39.WEDNESDAY: AM flurry then rain showers ending by evening, chilly, Highs 50-53.THURSDAY: More sunshine than clouds, mostly dry, Highs 58-60.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and rain showers off and on, Highs 51-54.SATURDAY: Sunshine, breezy and chilly, afternoon shower, Highs 47-50.SUNDAY: Slightly warmer and partly sunny, Highs 56-58.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers again, Highs 54-57.