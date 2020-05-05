Showers then some clearing Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with rain showers, Lows 38-40.
WEDNESDAY: Rain showers ending then some breaks in the clouds, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 58-60.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs near 50.
SATURDAY: Flurry possible then variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 46-50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less breezy, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 52-56.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 53-57.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker