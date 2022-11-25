Well what was a mild and very pleasant day for our Thanksgiving yesterday, has turned cooler and gloomy for our Black Friday.

Friday: Showers for the morning hours, with rain moving out by 8am. We will see clouds hanging around until about noon, then we will see things quickly clearing out. Expect to see mostly sunny to clear skies by the time we get to dinner. High temperatures will be right around 50 degrees.

Saturday: Sunshine that we are seeing develop this afternoon will continue into our day tomorrow. Mostly sunny to clear skies to begin our weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 50’s.

Sunday: Showers return to the Ohio Valley for the end of the weekend. Your best chance to see showers will be for the late morning and early afternoon hours. A few spotty showers are possible for Sunday morning as well as Sunday evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s.

Monday: Temperatures cool down and rain clears out as we begin a new week. We could see some drizzle for the morning hours. Otherwise mostly cloudy for our Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Clouds remain but temperatures look to start to warm back up. Mostly Cloudy for our Tuesday with our high temperatures right around 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Another round of showers return to the Ohio Valley for the middle of the week. High temperatures for your Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun for our Thursday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 30’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick