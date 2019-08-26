Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Showers until lunch-hour Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, Lows 62-66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning, Highs 76-80.

WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 78-80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunder, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter