Showers until lunch-hour Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, Lows 62-66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning, Highs 76-80.
WEDNESDAY: Showers ending then some clearing, Highs 78-80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 76-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some thunder, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker