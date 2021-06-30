Showers Wednesday night and Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds with rain showers, Lows 65-69.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with soaking rains and some thunder, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and cooler, Highs 71-75.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 74-78.
FOURTH OF JULY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs near 80.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and much warmer, Highs 84-88.
TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine and warm, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers developing, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker