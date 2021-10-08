Showers will be around to begin your Saturday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was a bright and beautiful start to the day with sunshine and blue skies across the valley. Weather conditions did change though as we headed deeper into the afternoon hours. That upper level area of low pressure continues to move its way into the Upper Great Lakes Region and that is allowing cloud coverage to form. Some scattered showers are around right now, but we will see additional rainfall as we head into the overnight hours and early Saturday Morning. Temperatures today did max out in the mid 70s. Tonight, expect thermometers to drop back down in the upper 50s if not low 60s. There will be some rain activity around if you plan to watch Friday night football. Just remember a jacket/umbrella before you head out.

SATURDAY: As we transition into the weekend, rain showers will be around for the first half of it. Our best odds to see rain will be early in the morning hours through the mid afternoon time frame. Clouds will also be thick and grey, but we will start to clear out from the prevalent cloud coverage by the evening. There will also be a drop in mugginess by then as well. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 70s for the afternoon high.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds returns to the region by the time we head into the end of the weekend. Temperatures max out in the upper 70s with sunshine possibly being the dominant feature. We will start to dry out from a few days worth of rain.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and dry for now. Temperatures warm back up to the upper 70s, with some spots flirting with the low 80s. Unseasonably warm weather is likely for most of the new work-week.

TUESDAY: A pesky upper level system could bring some pesky showers in the forecast. The trend for now is that a few spots could receive rainfall. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more warm days before a possible cool down for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s for our afternoon high. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny.

THURSDAY: Another sun filled day across the Ohio Valley. Temperatures remain in the upper 70s with cooler weather expected by the weekend.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a possible weather maker approaching the Ohio Valley. This system could lift a cold front through, and drop temperatures back down to the seasonable level by the weekend. Scattered showers could also accompany the system. Thermometers will be in the mid 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey