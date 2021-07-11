Showers, some storms will continue into the beginning of the week

(7 Day Forecast) – After a rainy afternoon and evening on Sunday, here’s a look at the forecast for this week in the Ohio Valley.

Monday: Scattered storms will be present in the second half of the day. A high of 83 degrees and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tuesday: Showers and likely in the second half of the day with partly sunny skies. High of 85.

Wednesday: High of 81 with showers in the morning and afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy.

Thursday: More sunshine in your forecast with a high of 86.

Friday: It will start off more clear with clouds increasing through the day. A chance of showers is possible with a high of 87.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 83.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler