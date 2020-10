Showery start to our Tuesday

7-Day ForecastMONDAY: Well…. hopefully you were able to enjoy the nice weather that we had this weekend because we are not going to be starting the work-week with the best weather. Grab the umbrellas, raincoats, and boots for your Monday endeavors. It will feel all the Monday blues, with overcast and gray skies and rain showers are expected into your afternoon. There is a slow moving cold front that will stall out at the OH/PA border, bringing us overcast skies and rain to the Ohio Valley. We will not be warming up much thanks to the overcast skies. Expected highs today around 57-59. Winds will not be a factor for today.

TUESDAY: Rain looks to wrap up by mid morning on Tuesday but a stray shower is possible into the afternoon. We will warm up slightly with highs around 63-65. We will stick with the gray and overcast skies for another day, but we will be rewarded with some warmth in the Ohio Valley into the ladder half of the work week.