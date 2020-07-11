Sky clears for mild Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and less breezy, Lows 65-68.
SUNDAY: AM showers, increasing clouds, with a few strong PM storms, Highs around 80.
MONDAY: AM fog, maybe a few showers lingering, Highs 83-85.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, Highs 85-87.
WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine and hot, Highs around 90.
THURSDAY: Staying warm with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 88-90.
FRIDAY: Dry start with PM storms possible, Highs 87-89.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, Highs 86-88.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler