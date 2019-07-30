Slight drop in humidity soon

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Lows 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs near 80.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with brief afternoon showers, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and dry, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some late-day thunder, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker