Slight drop in humidity Tonight

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then some clearing, Lows 60-64.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with brief afternoon showers, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 83-87.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with some late-day thunder, Highs 82-86.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker