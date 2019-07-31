Slight drop in humidity Tonight

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then some clearing, Lows 60-64.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and less humid, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with brief afternoon showers, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a nice breeze, Highs 83-87.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with some late-day thunder, Highs 82-86.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and some thunder, Highs 80-82.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker