WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the Ohio Valley as we kick off a new work week. Any of these storms could be strong with a few isolated pockets of severe also a possibility.

Severe Weather Outlook for Monday

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted Marshall, Belmont, Noble, Monroe, Wetzel, and Tyler Counties in a slight risk (2/5) for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. With most of I-70 and north in a Marginal Risk (1/5) for that same time frame.

A look at Predictor for 4pm and 7pm

Showers and storms should be expect for our Monday thanks to another low pressure moving on through. Storms will begin to fire up between noon and 2pm behind a warm front, then storms will start to move through the valley. There will be 2 time frames that will be the focus.

Afternoon: Once storms fire up, between 3pm-5pm we will see the first pocket of showers and storms will move on through. These will be heavy showers with a few storms. Isolated strong storms will be possible.

Evening: The second time frame and main focus will be 6pm-9pm. This time frame will be our best chance for severe storms.

Storm Impacts for Monday

As with most storms our main impacts will be heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. Remember “When Thunder Roars Go Indoors”. Just know that we have an abundance of water in the atmosphere so isolated flash flooding cannot be ruled out as well.

A secondary impact will be tornadoes, with hail at a 0. We won’t have a lot of juice and energy in the atmosphere so widespread severe storms will not be likely. This will limit our chances for tornadoes. That threat is low but not 0.

This is a developing situation so the StormTracker 7 Weather team will continue to provide updates on Air, on-line, and on social media.