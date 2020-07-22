Slight risk for storms for the midpoint of the work-week

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Today there is a slight risk for severe storms which is a 2/5 on the risk scale. The main hazards will be strong winds as well as localized flooding if a downpour occurs. Today’s showers and storms will come in the afternoon and be a quick-hitter. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy and cooler compared to the last week. Unfortunately the weather you can wear lingers on. Highs around 82-84.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle early on, but per summer standards there is a chance for more afternoon showers and storms. Mugginess sticks around with no one wanting it to. Highs temperatures around 84-86.

FRIDAY: High temperatures return as we look into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Sticky. Looking like another good day and weekend to break out the grills and cool off in the pool. Highs around 85-87.

SATURDAY: Enjoy the abundant blue skies and sunshine as the last Saturday of July is expected to be mostly sunny throughout the day. No threat of rain as of right now. Highs around 88-90

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies to round off what is shaping up to be a stellar weekend to relax. Cooperative weather for once. Well, hopefully. Highs around 90-92.

MONDAY: The next work-week remains hot and humid, with a chance of the pesky afternoon showers and storms. High around 89-91.

TUESDAY: Same story is expected for your Tuesday, sticky feeling outside and above average temperatures. Highs around 85-87.

