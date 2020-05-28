https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Slight risk of severe storms late Friday

Weather

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 64-68

FRIDAY: Periods of sunshine then some late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.

SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 64-68.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued mild, Highs 75-79.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

