Slight risk of severe storms late Friday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Soaking morning rain, PM sun with isolated t-storm, Highs 78-81.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few showers/storms, Lows 65-67.FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely, not as warm, Highs near 80.SATURDAY: Drying out again, cooler, but pleasant, Highs 70-73.SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry with a sunny sky, Highs 66-69.MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs 68-71.TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon shower possible, Highs 72-74.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with chance for showers, warm, Highs 76-79.