Slight risk of severe storms late Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 64-68
FRIDAY: Periods of sunshine then some late-day thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Slowly clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: More sunshine, less breezy and cool, Highs 64-68.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 68-70.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then some late-day showers, Highs 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: Periods of sunshine then showers and thunderstorms, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and continued mild, Highs 75-79.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker