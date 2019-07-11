Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Slight risk of severe storms today

Weather

Isolated showers to widespread activity

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Broken clouds, few AM showers, widespread PM storms, Highs 85-87.
TONIGHT: Rain ends, lingering clouds, slightly cooler, Lows near 65.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine, drier and cooling off, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and more pleasant feeling, Highs 83-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, stray shower possible, Highs 82-85.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and mainly dry, Highs 84-87.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and heating back up, Highs 85-88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/storms returning, Highs 87-90.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter