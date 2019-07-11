Slight risk of severe storms today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Broken clouds, few AM showers, widespread PM storms, Highs 85-87.
TONIGHT: Rain ends, lingering clouds, slightly cooler, Lows near 65.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine, drier and cooling off, Highs 80-83.
SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine and more pleasant feeling, Highs 83-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, stray shower possible, Highs 82-85.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and mainly dry, Highs 84-87.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and heating back up, Highs 85-88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix with showers/storms returning, Highs 87-90.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman