Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

7-Day ForecastTUESDAY: Things will start off mostly cloudy, but some areas may receive intermittent sun. As we build into the afternoon, so does the chance for some rain showers and storms. We are in a marginal risk for severe weather which is a 1/5 on the severe weather scale. The primary threats today are some gusty winds associated with a downdraft from a thunderstorm. It will still feel muggy, UGH. Highs around 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Expect partly sunny skies as you begin the midpoint of the work week. There is a chance for some rain showers in the morning and then a better chance for showers and storm activity in the afternoon. The weather you can wear lingers on. Highs around 85-87.