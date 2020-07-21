Slight Risk of Severe Storms Wednesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds with stray showers, Lows 68-70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly showers with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Blazing sunshine and becoming hot, Highs 86-90.

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid then late-day thunder, Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms returning, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

