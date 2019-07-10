Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Slight risk of severe thunderstorm Thursday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 84-88.

FRIDAY: Slow clearing and less humid, Highs 80-84.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.

MONDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs 83-87.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter