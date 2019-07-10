Slight risk of severe thunderstorm Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sun/cloud mix with stray PM showers, hot and humid, Highs 87-90.TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with isolated shower, warm, Lows 70-73.THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 84-86.FRIDAY: Sunshine returns, dry, less hot and humid, Highs 81-83.SATURDAY: Sunny skies and staying dry, very warm, Highs 85-88.SUNDAY: Partly sunny, dry with heat/humidity ramping up, Highs 84-87.MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms developing, Highs 84-87.TUESDAY: Several clouds with few showers, Highs 85-88.