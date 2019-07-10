Slight risk of severe thunderstorm Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 66-70.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 84-88.
FRIDAY: Slow clearing and less humid, Highs 80-84.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 81-85.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with thunderstorms developing, Highs 82-86.
MONDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs 83-87.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing, Highs 86-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker