Slight risk severe storms Wednesday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -- Experts and doctors alike are seeing concerning repercussions from the pandemic – Across the country there’s a dramatic rise in people with eating disorders and one Wheeling psychologist says she is not surprised given what the past year brought.

Children no longer had their balanced meals provided by the schools. Routine was out the window. Feeling trapped inside, we turn to things to keep us occupied: food being one.