Slightly cooler with sunshine to kickstart the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: The third week of March is looking to be more like a lion with an active weather pattern. The start of your work-week will likely be the nicest with sunshine throughout the day. Clouds will start to increase later in the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker that will swing through the overnight hours. Temperatures today will be topping off in the mid 40s, which is close to 5 degrees below our normal high of 49. Winds will blow from the east around 7-12 mph. As we head into the overnight period, scattered rain showers will start to swing into the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30s. All and all, a good day for the region.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies return as does the mild air with highs in the mid 50s. Spotty rain showers are likely to linger off/on throughout your Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Hopefully the luck of the Irish is on your side because I don’t expect to see too much of the sun. Mostly cloudy skies and the warm-up will continue as well. Temperatures will flirt with 60 degrees for your afternoon high. I do not expect to see much of the sun, but we could filter some of it in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Another low-pressure system will swing into the Ohio Valley through the early morning hours and bring widespread rain as well. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and expect it to be rather breezy. Showers will linger into the morning hours of your Friday.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers will continue on into the end of the work-week. Temperatures will be a bit colder with highs in the mid 40s. The rain valve will shut off just in time for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, we are officially in Spring! Sunshine and seasonable temperatures will return as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures in the mid 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey