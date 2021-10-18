Slightly warmer air returns tomorrow with mostly sunny skies

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A gorgeous day across the valley as wall to wall sunshine and blue skies dominated the start of the work-week. High pressure to our south will keep us sun filled and dry for the next two days. It was a quintessential Fall day for us in the valley as thermometers maxed out in the lower 60s. There was a slight breeze this afternoon, just enough to require a jacket if you had to head out. Sky coverage will stay clear and quiet as we transition into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall down to the lower 40s as you wake-up tomorrow morning. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest, allowing for some warmer air back into the region tomorrow and Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonable for your Tuesday. Thermometers will hover in the upper 60s. Enjoy the bright blue skies and abundant sunshine! A few clouds are possible in the afternoon, but the dominant feature will be the sun.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny as we approach mid-week. Temps will flirt with 70 degrees for our afternoon high. Weather conditions will start to change in the evening hours, as our next weather maker approaches.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is likely come Thursday with widespread rain set to return. A low pressure system and extended cold front will swing through, dropping temps and producing some rain. The best time frame for that will be through the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to end the week. A stray sprinkle or two is possible in the early AM hours. High temperatures will hover in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies will likely reign supreme come Saturday. We will not see much of the sun, but you will certainly be able to wear those Fall flannels and boots to the pumpkin patch if you so choose. High temps will range around 60 degrees,

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool for your Sunday. We will once again see temps in the upper 50s with dry weather as of now.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Thermometers will max out in the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey