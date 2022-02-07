More snow should melt to start off the week

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Clouds and sunshine for the start of the week. We will see some snow flurries or a light snow shower overnight into the following morning. High of 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 45.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High of 42.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High of 38.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 25.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler