More snow should melt to start off the week

(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Clouds and sunshine for the start of the week. We will see some snow flurries or a light snow shower overnight into the following morning. High of 42.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 33.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 45.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High of 42.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. High of 38.
Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 25.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler