More snow should melt to start off the week

Monday: Clouds and sunshine for the start of the week.  We will see some snow flurries or a light snow shower overnight into the following morning.  High of 42.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 33.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 45.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers.  High of 42.

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers.  High of 38.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, high of 25.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

