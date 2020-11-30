Slippery Roads Developing

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with snow coating the ground, Lows near 30.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with 2 to 4 inches of snow, Highs 31-35.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine and breezy with a flurry or two, Highs 35-39.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs near 40.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with sprinkles to flurries, Highs 40-44.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 41-45.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with some snow flurries, Highs near 40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and continued cool, Highs 40-44.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

