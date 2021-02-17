Slippery Roads Thursday Morning

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: After a bitter cold start to the morning, temperatures will not be rebounding as much due to cloudy skies building into the afternoon and the lack of warmth from the sun. Our high temperature will be close to 15 degrees below average, topping off in the mid 20s. Winds will shift and blow from the east this afternoon around 3-7 mph. Snow activity looks to return as we head into the late evening hours if not early tomorrow morning.