Slippery Roads Thursday Morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with slippery roads developing, Lows near 20.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with 1 to 3″ of mostly morning snow, Highs 31-35.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy skies, Highs 28-30.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 23-27.
SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and not as cold, Highs 33-37
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow changing to rain, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, Highs near 40.
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and continued cold, Highs 42-46.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker