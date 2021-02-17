Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Slippery Roads Thursday Morning

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with slippery roads developing, Lows near 20.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with 1 to 3″ of mostly morning snow, Highs 31-35.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy skies, Highs 28-30.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 23-27.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness and not as cold, Highs 33-37

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow changing to rain, Highs 38-40.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, Highs near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness and continued cold, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

