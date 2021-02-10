Slippery roads Wednesday night

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with 1 to 3″ of snow, Lows 18-20.

THURSDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny, Highs near 30.

FRIDAY: Brief morning snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.

SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with light snow returning, Highs 30-32.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with snow showers, Highs 26-28.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with snow by evening, Highs 20-24.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with slippery roads returning, Highs 30-34.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 26-30.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

