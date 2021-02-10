Slippery roads Wednesday night

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with 1 to 3″ of snow, Lows 18-20.
THURSDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny, Highs near 30.
FRIDAY: Brief morning snow then cloudy and colder, Highs 30-34.
SATURDAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with light snow returning, Highs 30-32.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold with snow showers, Highs 26-28.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds with snow by evening, Highs 20-24.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with slippery roads returning, Highs 30-34.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 26-30.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker