Slippery spots early Thursday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain to a wintry Mix, Lows 30-34.

THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs near 40

NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with soaking rains, Highs 50-52.

SATURDAY: Brief showers then some clearing, Highs 48-50.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 42-46.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 40-42.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, Highs 40-44

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

