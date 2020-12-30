Slippery spots early Thursday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain to a wintry Mix, Lows 30-34.
THURSDAY: Skies becoming partly sunny and cooler, Highs near 40
NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with soaking rains, Highs 50-52.
SATURDAY: Brief showers then some clearing, Highs 48-50.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 42-46.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 40-42.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and not as cold, Highs 40-44
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 41-45.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker