Slippery spots into Wednesday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Lows 25-29.
WEDNESDAY: Skies becoming sunny and not as cold, Highs 38-40.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 40-44.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds with some rain showers, Highs 41-45
SATURDAY: Brief sunshine with snow flurries, Highs 40-42.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow flurries, Highs near 40.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 35-39.
TUESDAY: Brighter skies, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.
