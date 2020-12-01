Slippery spots into Wednesday morning

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers, Lows 25-29.

WEDNESDAY: Skies becoming sunny and not as cold, Highs 38-40.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 40-44.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds with some rain showers, Highs 41-45

SATURDAY: Brief sunshine with snow flurries, Highs 40-42.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with snow flurries, Highs near 40.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and continued cool, Highs 35-39.

TUESDAY: Brighter skies, cold and dry, Highs 38-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

