Slippery Spots Thursday Night

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Half inch to one inch of snow then some clearing, Lows 23-27.
FRIDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy skies, Highs near 30.
SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 23-27.
SUNDAY: Brighter skies and a little warmer, Highs 34-38.
MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow changing to rain, Highs 38-40.
TUESDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 41-45.
WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and cool, Highs 43-47.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 42-46.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker