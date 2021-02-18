Slippery Spots Thursday Night

(WTRF) - A low pressure system will swing to our south with the Ohio Valley in the northern fringes of the cold air. We will stick with mostly snow showers for your Thursday. Slick roads are probably as snow activity will push through the morning commute. Give yourself added time to travel as well as space between cars.

A quick two to four inches of snow could blanket much of southeast Ohio, the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia, and our counties in western Pennsylvania with locally higher amounts on the hilltops. Snow activity will begin to lighten up as we progress into the afternoon with most of the snow wrapping up by Friday morning.