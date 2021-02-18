Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

Slippery Spots Thursday Night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Half inch to one inch of snow then some clearing, Lows 23-27.

FRIDAY: Flurries ending then mostly cloudy skies, Highs near 30.

SATURDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cold and dry, Highs 23-27.

SUNDAY: Brighter skies and a little warmer, Highs 34-38.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with snow changing to rain, Highs 38-40.

TUESDAY: Flurries ending then partly sunny skies, Highs 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Variable cloudiness, breezy and cool, Highs 43-47.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers returning, Highs 42-46.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

